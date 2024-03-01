Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Shares Down 11.1%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 23,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 60,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Valeo Pharma Stock Down 11.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$15.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.50 million.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

