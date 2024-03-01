Valmont Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $211.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.54. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $335.60.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,814,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,526,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after buying an additional 146,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 119,201 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

