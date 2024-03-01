Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,238,000 after acquiring an additional 711,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 824,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 229,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

