Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after buying an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $517.79 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

