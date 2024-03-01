VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 205,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,957 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

