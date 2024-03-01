Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $832.60

Shares of Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.63). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.56), with a volume of 162,101 shares.
Vedanta Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 832.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 832.60.
Vedanta Resources Company Profile
Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.
