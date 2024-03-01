VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.38.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total value of $1,081,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,130,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

