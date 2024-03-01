Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Up 1.2%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.65 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.06). Approximately 1,231,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 264,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.05).

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £272.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2,087.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.98.

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Daniel Barton sold 104,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total value of £102,019.96 ($129,401.27). 63.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

