Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.43, but opened at $25.95. Vita Coco shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 423,895 shares traded.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $369,407.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at $17,415,816.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth about $113,931,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 287.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

