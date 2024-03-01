W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 859.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 43,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.25.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

