Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Wajax Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $24.30 on Friday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.
About Wajax
