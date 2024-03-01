Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in February

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Wajax Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $24.30 on Friday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

