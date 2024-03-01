Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY opened at $39.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Wal-Mart de México has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Get Wal-Mart de México alerts:

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart de México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart de México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.