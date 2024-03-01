Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Short Interest Update

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the January 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

