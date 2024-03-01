Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

NUVL opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,281,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $5,228,502.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,281,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,577,684. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nuvalent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,106,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after buying an additional 299,446 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

