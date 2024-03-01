Wedbush Weighs in on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZNTL. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,134,000 after buying an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

