Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.