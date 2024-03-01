Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the January 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

