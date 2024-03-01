Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WHR. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

