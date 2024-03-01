William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $10.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.14.

NYSE JLL opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $193.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

