WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.60

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.60 and traded as high as $49.84. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $49.70, with a volume of 531,569 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

