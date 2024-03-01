Workday’s (WDAY) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.37.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $294.66 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,364 shares of company stock valued at $106,045,794. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

