World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of World Acceptance worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 4.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $119.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. The stock has a market cap of $728.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The credit services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.95 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 400 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $52,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

