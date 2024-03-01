Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the January 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,476.0 days.

Worldline Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $11.47 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

