Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worley Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WYGPY opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Worley has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Worley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Worley’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Worley Company Profile

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

