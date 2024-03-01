WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

WPP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $44.85 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 85.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in WPP by 54.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

