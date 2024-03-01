XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, an increase of 209.3% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of XDNCF opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17. XD has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $2.17.

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

