Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 3.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 57.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

