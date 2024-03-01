Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

NYSE:XRX opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.25 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Xerox by 4.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after acquiring an additional 271,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xerox by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

