XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

