XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 77.8% in February

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.
About XOMA
