Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading Up 0.4%

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.46. 528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 2.85% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

