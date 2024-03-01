Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, an increase of 389.4% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
Shares of YLLXF opened at $8.00 on Friday. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.
About Yellow Cake
