Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after purchasing an additional 95,396 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 639,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after purchasing an additional 198,522 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.