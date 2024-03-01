Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 1,112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,718,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 828,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

