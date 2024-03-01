Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JKHY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.3 %

JKHY stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.