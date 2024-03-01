Zacks Research Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

