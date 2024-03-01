Zacks Research Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QSR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $79.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.