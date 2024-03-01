Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $18.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.95. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2026 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

NYSE AN opened at $149.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70. AutoNation has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total value of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

