Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $15.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $231.40 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.43%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

