Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

