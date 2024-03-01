Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.07 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $249.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $252.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.27.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,603 shares of company stock worth $30,083,827. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

