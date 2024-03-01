Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.23 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,932. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.