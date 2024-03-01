Zacks Research Weighs in on Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $12.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.46. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.58 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $753.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $669.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.