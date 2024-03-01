Zacks Research Weighs in on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FI)

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FI. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

