Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Approximately 4,459,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 2,137,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Zephyr Energy Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.03 million, a P/E ratio of 278.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 45,000 gross acres located in Utah, the United States; and holds property in Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.