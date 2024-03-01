Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.82%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.