Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
About Zion Oil & Gas
