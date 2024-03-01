Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance

ZNOG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Zion Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. The company holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

