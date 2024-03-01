Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 153,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 354,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $39.43 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

