Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoom Video Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

