105,084 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

