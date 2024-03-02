10,670 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

